San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. First Trust Growth Strength ETF accounts for about 1.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

FTGS opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

