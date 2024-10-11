San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,815 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %

Citigroup stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

