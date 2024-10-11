Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Saitama has a market cap of $3.88 million and $72,736.08 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded 89.8% lower against the dollar. One Saitama coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,215.84 or 1.00017863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,939,745,989 coins and its circulating supply is 43,400,600,448 coins. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,940,249,167.91744 with 43,401,103,626.94598 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00008153 USD and is down -61.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $165,803.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.