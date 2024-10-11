Saga Price Reaches $2.34 (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $242.53 million and $98.13 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saga has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00257441 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,037,492,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,684,582 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,037,310,803 with 103,618,448 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.57007447 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $115,229,752.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

