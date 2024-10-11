Saga (LON:SAGA) Trading 9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 151 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 136.28 ($1.78). 4,640,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 347,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.64).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 ($2.02) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £194.74 million, a PE ratio of -154.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.56.

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

