SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €15.46 ($16.99) and last traded at €15.38 ($16.90). Approximately 40,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.98 ($16.46).

SAF-Holland Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $698.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

