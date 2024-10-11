Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. 71,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 152.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,545,000 after acquiring an additional 838,654 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,562,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

