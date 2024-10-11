Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 5,793 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Stock

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $62,506.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,866.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,170 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $208,186.20.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,913 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $282,451.70.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,340 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $230,472.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,017 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $162,634.11.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,682 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $312,346.98.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $126,763.06.

On Friday, September 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,665 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $261,024.95.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CEV opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 37.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

