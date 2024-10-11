Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 114297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

Rubrik Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,445,527.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

