RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RPM opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $131.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in RPM International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RPM International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

