Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to “Moderate Buy”

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.