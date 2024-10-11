Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

