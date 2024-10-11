Royal Bank of Canada Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $222.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Penumbra to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.42.

PEN opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $277.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $159,614.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,026.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,518 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,159,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

