Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $675.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

LMT stock opened at $597.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $611.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

