Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $170.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.82.

NYSE:ARES traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.01. 772,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.55. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,316 shares of company stock worth $90,919,400 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 717.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

