Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Trading Down 50.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) dropped 50.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 516,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 792% from the average daily volume of 57,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.15).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.29.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

