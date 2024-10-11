Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $280.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.60.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $280.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total transaction of $177,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,927.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,774,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,050,000 after buying an additional 119,071 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.