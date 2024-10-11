Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 81,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 787,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

