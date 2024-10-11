Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.34. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 42,168 shares traded.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

