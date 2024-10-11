Robert I. Kauffman Sells 7,933 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $84,883.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,094,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,514,028.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HGTY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 0.79. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HGTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

