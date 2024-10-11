RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 1,878,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,299,000 after acquiring an additional 420,428 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.9% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,554,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 232,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 152,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

