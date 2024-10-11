RLI (NYSE:RLI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

RLI stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09. RLI has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $160.47.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RLI will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,045,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 21.3% in the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,876,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 556,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,331,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,262,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RLI by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,400,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

