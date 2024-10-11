Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

