Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a PE ratio of -251.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

