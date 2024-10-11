Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Richardson Electronics has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of RELL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 6,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 million, a P/E ratio of -251.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

