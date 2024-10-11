Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,590. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,590. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,689 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 967,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,446,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,084 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

