Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rexel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531. Rexel has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $31.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.
About Rexel
