Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rexel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531. Rexel has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $31.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

Get Rexel alerts:

About Rexel

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.