Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.74.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$278.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Capreit Company Profile

