Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
