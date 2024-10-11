Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

