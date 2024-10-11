Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 24.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.