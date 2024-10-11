Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $214.16 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $143.96 and a 52-week high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.33.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

