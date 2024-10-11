Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Regulus Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.80.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,000,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

