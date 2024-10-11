Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives $10.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,000,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

