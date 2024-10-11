Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trip.com Group (TCOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM):

10/10/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2024 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2024 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/27/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $63.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Trip.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TCOM opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576,028 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,741 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 859,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 89.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 804,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 680.1% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 540,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 471,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

