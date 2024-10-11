Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.77. Approximately 347,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,757,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

