Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.35 and last traded at $61.49. Approximately 522,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,785,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.