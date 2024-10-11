Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.