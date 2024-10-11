Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 631,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $910.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $908.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $851.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $865.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

