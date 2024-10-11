Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

