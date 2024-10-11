Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) and HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Critical Contrast

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of HCW Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Rallybio shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of HCW Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Rallybio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HCW Biologics and Rallybio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCW Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Rallybio 0 2 4 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Rallybio has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 800.90%. Given Rallybio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rallybio is more favorable than HCW Biologics.

HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rallybio has a beta of -1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCW Biologics and Rallybio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCW Biologics $3.92 million 5.24 -$24.99 million ($0.76) -0.71 Rallybio N/A N/A -$74.56 million ($1.88) -0.59

HCW Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Rallybio. HCW Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rallybio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HCW Biologics and Rallybio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCW Biologics -978.03% -385.90% -126.44% Rallybio N/A -74.08% -67.07%

Summary

Rallybio beats HCW Biologics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Free Report)

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myelogenous leukemia; and HCW9206, an injectable immunotherapeutic to use as adjuvant for adoptive cell therapy in cancer treatment. HCW Biologics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT. The company is also developing RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; RLYB116, an inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5) to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation which has completed phase 1 trial; and RLYB331, a preclinical antibody, for the treatment of severe anemia with ineffective erythropoiesis and iron overload. It entered into a strategic alliance with AbCellera to discover, develop, and commercialize novel antibody-based therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases; and collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson to provide pregnant individuals therapeutic solutions at risk of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.