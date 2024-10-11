Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 439,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 478,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBW shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

