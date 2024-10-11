RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 253.8% in September

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

RADCOM Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 27,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.87.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. RADCOM had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RADCOM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.7% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

