Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 44.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $492.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

