Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,500,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $99.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

