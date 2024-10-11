Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

HON stock opened at $213.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average of $204.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

