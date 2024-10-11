Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $230.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.