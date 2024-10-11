Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TFC opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -128.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

