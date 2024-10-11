Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amphenol by 116.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.