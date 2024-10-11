Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $388,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after buying an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 146,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 106,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $243.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

