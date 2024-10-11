Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Quhuo Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:QH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 157,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,009. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Quhuo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a gig economy platform in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers on-demand delivery solutions focusing on preparing food and deliver of other items, such as grocery and fresh food; and mobility services solutions comprise ride-hailing solutions, shared-bike maintenance, freight service, and vehicle export solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.